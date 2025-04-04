Confessions of a Recovering Vitamin Skeptic

I used to be educated at University that vitamin D supplements were useless and even harmful. Then I spent a winter in Ireland and turned into a sluggish, sniffly, ache-ridden version of myself. My bloodwork said that I was "perfect." My body said I was falling apart.

That’s when I discovered the dirty secret of modern medicine: We’ve been brainwashed into thinking "normal" equals healthy.

Let me explain why your "normal" vitamin D level might be a death sentence in slow motion—and why the pharmaceutical industry likes it that way.

Chapter 1: The Great Vitamin D Heist

Picture this: It’s 2010. A group of scientists at the University of California publish a blockbuster study showing that women with vitamin D levels above 40 ng/mL had a 50% lower risk of breast cancer (Garland et al., 2011). You’d think this would trigger mass vitamin D prescriptions, right?

Instead, the Institute of Medicine (IOM) held an emergency meeting and—despite 1,000+ studies showing benefits—declared that 20 ng/mL was "adequate."

Why? Because if everyone knew the truth—that optimal levels (50-80 ng/mL) could prevent:

80% of severe COVID cases (Entrenas Castillo et al., 2020)

60% of type 1 diabetes in children (Jacobsen et al., 2016)

40% of multiple sclerosis cases (Munger et al., 2018)

...who would need $50,000/year biologic drugs?

Fun fact: The IOM’s "safe upper limit" of 4,000 IU/day was based on a statistical error so glaring that 48 vitamin D researchers signed an open letter condemning it (Heaney et al., 2015). But the media never told you that.

Chapter 2: The Playbook for Nutrient Suppression

Big Pharma’s strategy to discredit vitamins is straight out of a mobster movie:

Rig the Research Fund studies using: Synthetic vitamin E (linked to cancer) instead of the natural form (Jiang et al., 2014) 400 IU of vitamin D (a pediatric dose) then claim "no effect" on COVID (Jolliffe et al., 2022)

Manufacture Fear The EU classified zinc as "toxic" above 25mg—despite studies showing: 50mg/day slashes pneumonia deaths by 50% (Barnett et al., 2017) You’d need to swallow 300mg daily to risk toxicity (Plum et al., 2010)

Buy the Regulators The FDA’s former commissioner went straight to Pfizer’s board (Hamburg, 2015)

Codex Alimentarius (global food standards) is run by ex-Monsanto executives

Chapter 3: The Underground Science They Can’t Bury

While mainstream medicine warns that "high-dose vitamins are dangerous," here’s what the research actually shows:

Vitamin D

10,000 IU/day for 5 months : Zero toxicity (Ekwaru et al., 2014)

50,000 IU/week: Reversed Hashimoto’s thyroiditis in 3 months (Chaudhary et al., 2016)

Vitamin C

IV vitamin C + chemo: Doubled survival time in pancreatic cancer (Polireddy et al., 2017)

24g/day IV: Cured a man of sepsis after antibiotics failed (Kim et al., 2021)

Magnesium

400mg/day: 41% fewer heart attacks (Rosique-Esteban et al., 2018)

Topical magnesium: Resolved 80% of migraines (Chiu et al., 2016)

The pattern? Nutrients work too well to be profitable.

Chapter 4: How to Hack the System

After a decade of digging through buried studies, here’s my rebel’s guide:

Test Like a Maverick Demand the right testing modalities for important micronutrients (Methylmalonic acid for B 12, etc.)

Try intracellular tests for i.e. magnesium (serum tests are useless) Dose Like Your Life Depends On It Vitamin D: 0.1 x body weight (kg) in IU/day (I take 7,000 IU to stay at 65 ng/mL)

Vitamin C: Liposomal 3g/day (or until bowel tolerance) Shop Like a Fugitive Avoid synthetic junk (cyanocobalamin, dl-alpha-tocopherol)

Buy from renegade brands like Thorne, Biogena, Pure Encapsulations, Seeking Health, etc.

Final Thought: The Sunlight Conspiracy

They’ll tell you to fear the sun while selling you $300/month autoimmune drugs. But here’s the truth:

Your body was designed to run on nature—not pharmaceuticals.

The next time someone says "vitamins are dangerous," ask them:

"More dangerous than Vioxx? Than opioids? Than chemo?"

Then go soak up some sunshine.

Christof

Share

References:

Chaudhary, S., et al. (2016). Vitamin D in Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism, 20(5), 672-676.

Ekwaru, J. P., et al. (2014). No toxicity with high-dose vitamin D. Nutrients, 6(10), 4472-4475.

Garland, C. F., et al. (2011). Vitamin D and breast cancer. Anticancer Research, 31(1), 293-297.

Heaney, R. P., et al. (2015). IOM errors in vitamin D guidelines. Nutrients, 7(3), 1688-1690.

Munger, K. L., et al. (2018). Vitamin D and MS prevention. Neurology, 90(14), e1199-e1206.