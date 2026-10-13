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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
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Corporations acting as supergovernments....they seem too big to stop at this point. Here in the US where I live in northern NY, one truck (US Foods) supplies 99% of the restaurants.

You can see that it's the same players who own the Dollar General Stores and the Tractor Supply...

Vanguard, Blackrock....providing substandard unlabelled GMO food and sucking communities dry.

Also, you can see from the numbers below, they do not quite add up.

US Foods Holding Corp. is a publicly traded company (NYSE: USFD) with a dispersed ownership structure dominated by institutional investors, who hold approximately 98.76% of the outstanding shares. The largest individual shareholder is the Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Fund VII LP, which owns approximately 37.79% of the company.

Other major institutional shareholders include The Vanguard Group (approx. 10–11%), BlackRock, Inc. (approx. 9–10%), FMR LLC (Fidelity), and Wellington Management Group LLP. The company was originally spun off from Kraft General Foods in 1993, acquired by private equity firms KKR and CD&R in 2007, and went public in 2016.

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