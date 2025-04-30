In 1971, the U.S. Naval Medical Research Institute published a groundbreaking review of 2,311 scientific studies on the biological and health effects of electromagnetic fields. The results were clear: 132 different biological effects, symptoms and diseases were linked to exposure to cell phone radiation. The Navy's report was a warning - a prophetic one, as it turned out. But like so many warnings about environmental and health risks, this one was ignored.

Fast forward to the present, and we are living in the shadow of this neglect. A new article titled “Safety of Wireless Technologies - The Scientific Perspective,” co-authored by Richard A. Lear and Camilla R. G. Rees, MBA, highlights the devastating consequences of this inaction. The article, presented at the annual conference of the American Academy of Environmental Medicine, draws a connection between the unheeded warnings of 50 years ago and the current epidemic of chronic disease in the United States.

The implications are staggering. Of the 36 fastest growing chronic diseases in the US, 23 were predicted in the 1971 US Navy study. By 2015, these diseases were responsible for over 549 million cases and resulted in up to $2 trillion in annual healthcare costs to the U.S. economy. The article argues that this explosion in chronic disease is no coincidence - it is a direct result of uncontrolled exposure to wireless radiation.

The decisive proof: peroxynitrite and the P-factor

At the center of this crisis is a molecule called peroxynitrite, which the authors call the “smoking gun” for chronic disease. Peroxynitrite is a by-product of oxidative and nitrative stress, processes triggered by exposure to wireless radiation. It is a destructive molecule that has been linked to systemic inflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction and a variety of other biological disorders.

The article introduces the concept of P-factor, a lethal system of seven synergistic biofactors that accelerate disease. These include:

Systemic inflammation Oxidative stress Mitochondrial dysfunction Autonomic dysfunction Epithelial dysfunction Nitrative stress Peroxynitrite (the central player)

P-factor isn't just a theoretical construct - it's a common mechanism underlying all 36 of the fastest growing chronic diseases in the US. From diabetes to cardiovascular disease, from autoimmune disorders to neurological diseases, the fingerprints of wireless radiation are everywhere.

A legacy of ignored warnings

The tragedy here is that this crisis could have been avoided. The Navy's 1971 study was clear: wireless radiation poses significant health risks. Yet for decades, U.S. regulators - including the FCC, EPA and FDA - did nothing. Instead, they have allowed wireless technologies to proliferate unchecked, exposing millions of Americans to chronic low-level radiation.

The result? A public health disaster. The authors argue that the refusal to act on the evidence not only endangers human lives, but also places an unsustainable burden on the health care system and the economy.

The role of other environmental factors

Of course, mobile phone radiation is not the only culprit in the epidemic of chronic diseases. Sugar consumption, glyphosate in the food supply, pesticides and other chemicals also play a role. But what these factors have in common is their ability to trigger the production of peroxynitrite. Mobile phone radiation, however, stands out for its ubiquity and the sheer volume of scientific evidence linking it to chronic disease.

A call to action

The new administration in Washington, D.C., has promised to address the chronic disease crisis. If it is serious about this promise, it must address the root cause: radiation from wireless devices. “Wireless Technology Safety: The Scientific View” provides a roadmap for action. It documents decades of research and leaves no doubt about the link between radiation from wireless devices and chronic disease.

The time for denial is over. The science is clear and the stakes are too high to ignore. We need stricter regulations on wireless technologies, greater public awareness of the risks and a concerted effort to develop safer alternatives.

The way forward

Regulatory reform: The FCC, EPA and FDA need to revise their outdated wireless radiation safety standards in light of the latest science. Public education: Americans have a right to know about the risks associated with wireless technologies and how they can minimize their exposure. Research funding: More studies are needed to understand the long-term effects of wireless radiation and to develop safer technologies. Corporate responsibility: The mobile industry must take responsibility for the health effects of its products and invest in innovations that put safety first.

The epidemic of chronic disease is not inevitable. It is the result of choices - choices to ignore warnings, to prioritize profits over public health, and to delay action in the face of overwhelming evidence. But we can make different choices. We can choose to listen to the science, respond to the evidence, and protect future generations from the unseen threat of wireless radiation.

The question is: Will we?

Download the full document: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/388763046_Safety_of_Wireless_Technologies_The_Scientific_View