Together, cousins Christof and Martin Plothe share a powerful vision: to support people around the world in living a vital, healthy, and self-empowered life .

While Christof brings scientific depth and medical expertise to the content and message, Martin turns jointly developed ideas into reality through visionary project development and as entrepreneur. Their joint initiatives – the Millivital Academy and the Vital Earth Project – complement each other on two essential levels: as a platform for knowledgeand as a space for lived experience.

Christof Plothe D.O. (Dipl. Ost.) is a naturopath, osteopath and independent researcher. He completed two years of pre-clinical training at the Faculty of Medicine in Mainz, Germany, and then studied Osteopathy at the University of Wales in Kent, England. He has worked in various countries including Ireland, the United States and Spain and is currently practicing as a Naturopath in Germany.

Christof Plothe is an independent researcher and has authored or co-authored numerous studies, books and articles and has appeared in movies and national TV. He is a regular speaker at national and international conferences. He is a member of the board and chair of the Health and Science committee of the World Council for Health, a global coalition of health-oriented organizations and civil society groups that aims to provide information on health and human rights.

In addition to his work in Osteopathy, Christof Plothe has a keen interest in health-promoting nutrition and has been researching this topic for over 30 years. He is also co-initiator of the Vital Life Summit, which regularly brings together international experts to share sustainable ideas for improving health, nutrition and the environment.

Over the years, Christof Plothe has collaborated or shared platforms with renowned scientists, practitioners and thought leaders, further underlining his expertise and integrative approach:

Notable Collaborators throughout the years:

Dr. Stephanie Seneff – MIT researcher focused on glyphosate and metabolic health

Dr. Tom O’Bryan – Expert on gluten sensitivity and autoimmune disease

Dr. Vandana Shiva – Advocate for food sovereignty and organic farming

Dr. Ruediger Dahlke – Holistic medicine specialist

Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn – Pioneer in plant-based nutrition and heart disease reversal

Dr. Joachim Mutter – Leading environmental medicine and detoxification expert

Dr. Jane Goodall – Environmental activist and primatologist

Charles Eisenstein – Philosopher on ecology and human consciousness

Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt – Medical reformist and chronic illness specialist

Sayer Ji – GreenMedInfo founder and natural health researcher

Dr. Tess Lawrie , Co-founder of the Workd Council for Health

Dr. Peter McCullough – Leading voice on the path towards a new medicine

Prof. Gerald Pollack – Water researcher

Dr. Mark Trozzi – Emergency physician and health freedom advocate

And many more

Christof Plothe regularly contributes to alternative medicine symposiums, including events by the World Council for Health, Doctors for COVID Ethics, and various holistic medical conferences. He has appeared on numerous global media platforms, offering perspectives on integrative medicine and public health.

His main aim is to bring people back into co-operation with their natural environment in order to achieve sustainable recovery for both people and the planet.

Martin Plothe Dipl. Oec. is a visionary project leader, graduate economist, and entrepreneur whose mission is to equip people with practical knowledge and create environments that empower them to live a vital, healthy, and self-determined life. Whether through educational initiatives or physical spaces, his work focuses on giving individuals the tools and the framework to reconnect with their inner strength and the natural world.

This guiding purpose unites both of his main ventures: As CEO of the Vital Earth Project, Martin is leading the development of consciously designed, sustainable and self-sufficient living environments. These spaces aim to foster collaboration, creativity, and well-being in tune with nature.

As CEO of the Millivital Academy, he heads the strategic and operational development of an educational platform focused on holistic living, sustainability, and personal transformation. While his cousin Christof Plothe, D.O., brings deep medical and scientific expertise to the table, Martin is the driving force behind vision, structure, and implementation.

He studied Economics at the University of Hohenheim, Germany, and built a solid foundation in communication and leadership through his roles as Head of Communication and Marketing Director for global companies. With many years of international experience, he developed a strong sense for strategy, brand storytelling, and intercultural collaboration—skills he now channels into building forward-thinking, values-driven projects.

His belief that change is often not hindered by a lack of will, but by a lack of inspiration and guidance, has been reinforced through encounters with changemakers like Hannes Jaenicke and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Martin's work aims to fill this gap—by initiating, enabling, and realizing environments that encourage people to take agency over their lives and their health.

