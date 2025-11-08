Millivital Academy

The invisible epidemic: How mobile phone radiation became proof of chronic diseases
132 different biological effects, symptoms and diseases were linked to exposure to cell phone radiation in the U.S. already in 1971.
  
Christof Plothe D.O.
Sunlight, Supplements, and Sabotage: How Big Pharma Declared War on Nature’s Medicine Cabinet
Confessions of a Recovering Vitamin Skeptic
  
Christof Plothe D.O.
The Alchemy of Vitality: How to Measure the Fire in Your Belly (and Why It Matters)
The Forgotten Language of Vitality: Why We Care for Plants Better Than Ourselves
  
Christof Plothe D.O.
Food Is Lightning in a Leaf: The Shocking Truth About Eating for Energy
I’ve spent 20 years geeking out over nutrition, and here’s what still astonishes me: we treat food like it’s just fuel—like we’re cars guzzling…
  
Christof Plothe D.O.
Food Fraud: How Ultra-Processed Imposters Are Stealing Your Health - And How to Fight Back
Let me tell you about the greatest con job of the 21st century.
  
Christof Plothe D.O.
