Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Unplugged Mind: What Japan’s 2-Hour Rule Teaches Us About Digital Addiction
If you’re reading this, you’re on a screen.
19 hrs ago
•
Christof Plothe D.O.
31
4
June 2025
WOW: 6 U.S. States BAN Fake Lab-Grown Meat—And They’re Not Alone
More and more states—and countries—are rejecting synthetic meat. Here’s why.
Jun 24
•
Christof Plothe D.O.
2
2
Poison in Plain Sight: Why Your Favorite Snacks Deserve a Warning Label Like Cigarettes
⚠️ The Texas Food Rebellion: A Warning Label Revolution
Jun 17
•
Christof Plothe D.O.
Iron Man (or Woman): How to Crush Your Iron Needs on Plants – Without Feeling Like a Zombie!
The Pale Patient in My Clinic
Jun 5
•
Christof Plothe D.O.
1
May 2025
The Hidden Danger in Your Kitchen: Why Seed Oils Are Destroying Your Health (And What to Use Instead)
The Silent Toxin in Your Pantry
May 27
•
Christof Plothe D.O.
3
The Secret Love Affairs (and Feuds) of Micronutrients
Welcome back, health nerds and supplement skeptics!
May 18
•
Christof Plothe D.O.
1
Sunshine & Mitochondria: How Light Powers Your Cells
A Patient’s Story: The Healing Power of Light
May 4
•
Christof Plothe D.O.
3
April 2025
The invisible epidemic: How mobile phone radiation became proof of chronic diseases
132 different biological effects, symptoms and diseases were linked to exposure to cell phone radiation in the U.S. already in 1971.
Apr 30
•
Christof Plothe D.O.
Sunlight, Supplements, and Sabotage: How Big Pharma Declared War on Nature’s Medicine Cabinet
Confessions of a Recovering Vitamin Skeptic
Apr 4
•
Christof Plothe D.O.
The Alchemy of Vitality: How to Measure the Fire in Your Belly (and Why It Matters)
The Forgotten Language of Vitality: Why We Care for Plants Better Than Ourselves
Apr 4
•
Christof Plothe D.O.
Food Is Lightning in a Leaf: The Shocking Truth About Eating for Energy
I’ve spent 20 years geeking out over nutrition, and here’s what still astonishes me: we treat food like it’s just fuel—like we’re cars guzzling…
Apr 4
•
Christof Plothe D.O.
Food Fraud: How Ultra-Processed Imposters Are Stealing Your Health - And How to Fight Back
Let me tell you about the greatest con job of the 21st century.
Apr 4
•
Christof Plothe D.O.
© 2025 Millivital Academy - Christof Plothe D.O.
Publisher Privacy
∙
Publisher Terms
Substack
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts